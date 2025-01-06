New Sunriver Public Safety building provides space for police and fire

Sunriver Police and Fire are moving into a new Public Safety Building this week. The consolidation means residents and visitors will have access to essential services all under one roof.

In 2022, Deschutes County voters approved a 10-year capital improvement local option levy to remodel the Sunriver fire station into a combined police and public safety building. Two and a half years and $18 million later, the project has come to fruition.

Sunriver Service District Board Chair Jim Fister said the project finished on budget and schedule. They received the Certificate of Occupancy on Jan. 2.

“We have now a combined entrance lobby, so visitors will be able to come in and have the option of talking to police or fire or both,” he said. “We have a small examination room so that if somebody has a minor scrape or has a health concern, they can come in and see the fire department.”

As police and fire move into their respective spaces, Fister says there has been some temporary interruption of office phone service, which should be resolved soon. As always, emergency callers should dial 911 or the Deschutes non-emergency dispatch.

Fister said the transition into the new building involves moving several complex police systems. He expects public safety operations to fully resume within the next week.

The project was accomplished using a lot of local resources, Fister said. The builder was Kirby Nagelhout, the multi-corporate architecture firm KMB Pennacle designed the rebuild, and Nelson Capital provided the program management.

“So, this is something for Central Oregon, effectively designed and built by Central Oregon, for the public safety in the region,” he said.

While the Service District covers Sunriver, it also supports other districts including LaPine Fire and Deschutes County Sheriff, Fister added.



