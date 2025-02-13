Springfield Police Chief to resign

Springfield Police Chief Andrew Shearer will resign next month.

Shearer has led the department since 2021, stepping in first as interim chief after former chief Rick Lewis retired.

Before coming to Springfield, Shearer had a 28-year career at the Portland Police Bureau, rising from patrol officer to eventually becoming assistant chief.

In a press release announcing his departure, Springfield’s mayor and city manager praised Shearer’s leadership, saying he’d improved the training and culture at the department.

“His dedication to public safety, his ability to navigate complex challenges, and his commitment to strengthening relationships between the department and our community have been truly commendable,” Mayor Sean VanGordon said. “While we are sad to see him go, we are grateful for his service and wish him the very best in his next chapter.”

In a statement shared by the city, Shearer praised the department, saying he was honored to have been its leader.

“While I look forward to new professional opportunities and spending more time with family,” Shearer said, “I leave knowing that SPD is in capable hands and well-positioned to continue making a positive impact in this community.”

Shearer’s last day as chief is March 14. The city said it will announce the process to find his replacement in the next few weeks.