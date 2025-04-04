Oregon DHS opens sexual abuse investigation into former spokesman Gene Evans

The Oregon Department of Human Services has opened an investigation into its former spokesman, after OPB reporting revealed allegations that he sexually abused students as a teacher in the 1980s.

Department officials confirmed Wednesday that the agency is investigating Gene Evans — who served as a director of communications for DHS from 2011-2017 — in relation to the allegations of sexual abuse that happened while he was a teacher at St. Helens High School. Those allegations included engaging in sexual activity with students, which Evans allegedly initiated with a 17-year-old when he was 31 years old.

Reached for comment by email Thursday, Evans reiterated his earlier statement that “these are stories and allegations from nearly 40 years ago.” He did not offer any specific comment on the investigation.

The state’s Department of Human Services investigates reports of abuse against teachers, principals, coaches and caregivers regardless of how long ago the alleged abuse took place. If the state investigators determine abuse did occur, the alleged abuser has a chance to appeal those findings.

The investigations don’t carry any legal authority or weight, but the abuser would have a sex abuse finding in DHS records. If they were to volunteer at a school or another place where children are present, a background check would show they have a sex abuse finding from DHS against them.

The investigation is expected to take at least 60 days.

The announcement comes days after OPB published an investigation into claims against Evans. Two former students allege he abused them while he was a teacher at St. Helens High School. Others say he inappropriately touched them during class.

A former teacher at the high school, Gerry Tinkle, said he reported his suspicions that Evans was behaving inappropriately with students to school administrators. The St. Helens School District has said it has no records of any complaints or actions against Evans.

Evans resigned from St. Helens High School in 1988 and left teaching altogether. He later started a career in public relations, working for the Oregon Department of Education and eventually, DHS. He retired in 2017 and earns roughly $40,000 per year from the Public Employees Retirement System, according to a database maintained by The Oregonian/Oregon Live.

Copyright 2025 OPB.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.