Teen arrested in Salem in connection to dispute in North Eugene last week

KLCC
Published June 6, 2025 at 2:48 PM PDT

Eugene Police say a teen who was involved in a dispute on River Road near North Eugene High last week has been arrested in Salem.

The juvenile was reported to have a firearm and to have shot the gun in the air during the incident. A firearm was recovered after the arrest.

The teen was taken to the juvenile detention center in Eugene on charges including unlawful use of a weapon.

During the incident last Thursday, North Eugene High School was placed on lockdown.
