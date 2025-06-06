Teen arrested in Salem in connection to dispute in North Eugene last week
Eugene Police say a teen who was involved in a dispute on River Road near North Eugene High last week has been arrested in Salem.
The juvenile was reported to have a firearm and to have shot the gun in the air during the incident. A firearm was recovered after the arrest.
The teen was taken to the juvenile detention center in Eugene on charges including unlawful use of a weapon.
During the incident last Thursday, North Eugene High School was placed on lockdown.