Eugene Police seek missing 22-year old woman from Oklahoma [LOCATED]

UPDATE: In a press release issued Monday evening, Eugene Police said Richardson has been located.

Original story:

Eugene Police are asking for public help finding a 22-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday, June 14, near West 7th Place and McKinley Street.

Catherine "Cate" Richardson was visiting from Oklahoma. Her family reported her missing.

She's white, 5"2', 110 pounds with long very curly dark hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purplish, red, long-sleeve shirt, black and grey leggings, white shoes and socks, with a purple, pink, and dark purple flannel shirt tied around her waist, and carrying a light-colored backpack purse.

Her family is asking for any information about her whereabouts.

Please call 541-682-5111 with any information and reference case# 25-09566.

