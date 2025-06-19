Man arrested for assaulting a woman in downtown Eugene Tuesday morning

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting a woman in downtown Eugene Tuesday morning in broad daylight.

Eugene Police say a woman in her early 40s reported she was walking on Pearl Street near 8th Avenue when a man asked her for money. When she replied she didn't have any, the suspect grabbed her bag, threw her to the ground and hit her. Then he ran away.

Joel Cox-Lopez has been identified as the suspect and arrested. He was taken to the Lane County Jail on Assault charges.

