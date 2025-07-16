Man found with drugs, fake IDs, and firearms arrested in Eugene

A man found with drugs, dozens of fake IDs, and multiple firearms was arrested after attempting a fraudulent purchase at a Fred Meyer store in Eugene on July 12.

In a release Wednesday, Eugene Police said Andrew Shae Tayborne, 33, was spotted by store employees at the Division Avenue location, where he had previously been trespassed.

He was located nearby and detained following a brief struggle.

Officers found 33 fake IDs, 264 checks, 10.7 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 3 ounces of marijuana, two loaded firearms, and a realistic-looking BB gun.

Tayborne told officers he had swallowed drugs and was taken to the hospital before being booked into the Lane County Jail on multiple charges, including identity theft, drug possession, and criminal trespass. EPD noted that Tayborne is on post-prison supervision for identity theft.

