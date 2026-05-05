Federal judge in Eugene says ApolloMD officials were dishonest under oath

PeaceHealth’s plan to transition its emergency department staffing hit a potential snag Monday after a federal judge said ApolloMD officials were dishonest under oath.

It happened at the end of a fourth day of hearings for a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed by Eugene Emergency Physicians against PeaceHealth, ApolloMD, ApolloMD Business Services and Lane Emergency Physicians or LEP, over planned emergency medicine staffing changes.

U.S. District Court Judge Mustafa Kasubhai said two witnesses in the case, ApolloMD CEO Dr. Yogin Patel and Lane Emergency Physicians owner, Dr. Johne Chapman, were “being dishonest with the court.”

As reported by The Register-Guard, Dr. Kim Ruscher, chief medical officer for PeaceHealth Oregon, testified Monday on the request-for-proposal or RFP process for the emergency medicine contract. On the stand, Ruscher recalled ApolloMD’s application for the emergency staffing contract because it has a “playbook” to work from.

Later, Kasubhai addressed the ApolloMD “playbook” saying it was a telling piece of information about who is in control of the doctors who are staffing local emergency departments.

He said if it is Apollo’s “playbook” that the court is dealing with–then Apollo is acting as the coach or director in this scenario. The judge said it appeared that Apollo did not set up LEP to manage services, but as a liability control mechanism for ApolloMD and PeaceHealth.

The judge questioned the legality of PeaceHealth’s deal with Atlanta-based ApolloMD, which was set to replace emergency department staffing at Cottage Grove and Florence on June 1 and RiverBend in Springfield on July 1.

Earlier testimony revealed ApolloMD and LEP have no written contracts. This, the judge noted, has allowed ApolloMD to conceal its control over the physicians’ group that it created.

Kasubhai said the arrangement amounted to “a handshake and a wink,” which he said does not meet legal requirements under Oregon’s new corporate medicine law.

The court is scheduled to reconvene Wednesday in Portland.

