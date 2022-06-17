© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Disasters & Accidents

Oregon makes plans to spend $422 million in wildfire aid

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published June 17, 2022 at 11:33 AM PDT
100820CL_echo.JPG
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Wildfires destroyed more than 4,800 residences in Oregon in September, 2020. This home was burned to the ground during the Echo Mountain Fire in Lincoln County.

Oregon has outlined its plans to spend $422 million in federal wildfire aid.

The state submitted its 319-page plan to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development this month. While the amount of the funding has already been approved, this document gives the details on how the money will be spent. The focus will be on the eight counties that were hardest hit by the September 2020 wildfires that devastated multiple communities.

Oregon says more than 43-hundred housing units were destroyed in those eight counties. The state is proposing to spend more than 80 percent of the federal funding on housing programs, especially for low and moderate income households.

The state expects to receive federal approval by the end of the summer.

Disasters & Accidents 2020 wildfiresOregon wildfires
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
