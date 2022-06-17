Oregon makes plans to spend $422 million in wildfire aid

Oregon has outlined its plans to spend $422 million in federal wildfire aid.

The state submitted its 319-page plan to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development this month. While the amount of the funding has already been approved, this document gives the details on how the money will be spent. The focus will be on the eight counties that were hardest hit by the September 2020 wildfires that devastated multiple communities.

Oregon says more than 43-hundred housing units were destroyed in those eight counties. The state is proposing to spend more than 80 percent of the federal funding on housing programs, especially for low and moderate income households.

The state expects to receive federal approval by the end of the summer.

