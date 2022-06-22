Sections of Umpqua National Forest re-open after last year’s fires

Most areas of the Umpqua National Forest have re-opened for recreation following last summer’s wildfires.

Some areas were closed until recently due to damage from the Jack Fire and the Rough Patch Complex, both of which started last July east of Roseburg. The fires eventually burned more than 74,000 acres.

Even though the blazes were contained last fall, it takes time to open up areas with burned trees and unstable slopes, said Forest Service spokesperson Chris Bentley.

“It’s sort of a sequential process of putting out the fire, making sure that those hazards are removed, and then we’re about to get our rec crews in, our road crews in, to re-establish things," he said. "So it takes some time.”