Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Disasters & Accidents

Sections of Umpqua National Forest re-open after last year’s fires

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published June 22, 2022 at 3:05 PM PDT
Jack Fire
Inciweb
The Jack Fire and Rough Patch Complex burned about 74,000 acres east of Roseburg, starting in July of 2021.

Most areas of the Umpqua National Forest have re-opened for recreation following last summer’s wildfires.

Some areas were closed until recently due to damage from the Jack Fire and the Rough Patch Complex, both of which started last July east of Roseburg. The fires eventually burned more than 74,000 acres.

Even though the blazes were contained last fall, it takes time to open up areas with burned trees and unstable slopes, said Forest Service spokesperson Chris Bentley.

“It’s sort of a sequential process of putting out the fire, making sure that those hazards are removed, and then we’re about to get our rec crews in, our road crews in, to re-establish things," he said. "So it takes some time.”

A handful of trails remain closed in the area. Bentley said those closures are marked with signs, but he suggests hikers consult the Umpqua National Forest website for updates before heading out.

Umpqua National ForestJack FireRough Patch Complex Fireoutdoor recreation
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
