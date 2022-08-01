© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Disasters & Accidents

Several wildfires are burning across Oregon

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published August 1, 2022 at 6:39 AM PDT
Fly Creek Fire.jpg
Deschutes National Forest
The Fly Creek Fire on the Deschutes National Forest as seen from Aerial Attack on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Numerous thunderstorms brought lightning strikes as they passed over the Cascades this weekend, and now crews are battling several wildfires.

As of Monday morning, the Umpqua National Forest said there are three confirmed fire burning in their boundaries. The Windigo Fire has burned 1,300 acres near Windigo Pass, about six miles south of Crescent Lake. Closures to a section of the Pacific Crest Trail and Forest Service road 60 are in effect.

Also on the Umpqua, the Forebay 1 Fire is approximately four acres just north of Lemolo 1 Forebay. And Fire 237 is reported to be a 1/2-acre fire northwest of Lemolo 1 Forebay. Several Forest Service roads, trails, and campgrounds are closed in those areas.

On the Willamette National Forest, the Potter Fire is burning on the Middle Fork Ranger District. A section of the Pacific Crest Trail has been closed in that area south of Potter Mountain. The Potter Fire was reported Sunday morning and as of the last update, it was burning on 60 acres.

The Fly Creek Fire is burning on the Deschutes National Forest. The Jefferson County Sheriff issued a Level 3 "GO NOW" fire evacuation notice for the Perry South campground and Monty Campground Sunday in the area of the Fly Creek Fire. As of the last update, firefighters were working with a dozer to construct containment lines around the fire, which was estimated to be 30 acres.

The Deschutes National Forest says 16 incidents across Central Oregon have been reported as a result of Sunday’s thunderstorm activity. In addition to the Fly Creek Fire, engines have responded to a fire west of Cultus Lake and one south of Wickiup Reservoir.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for a significant portion of central, eastern and southern Oregon because of scattered thunderstorms and fire weather.

Disasters & Accidents 2022 Wildfires
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
