© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disasters & Accidents

Cedar Creek Fire flares up east of Oakridge

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published August 3, 2022 at 5:15 PM PDT
Cedar Creek
Willamette National Forest
The Cedar Creek Fire is burning around 18 miles east of Oakridge. Photo taken Aug. 3, 2022.

Officials with the Willamette National Forest say there’s a new blaze burning about 18 miles east of Oakridge.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Cedar Creek Fire was about 500 acres in size and burning in remote terrain, making access difficult. The fire is located about three miles west of Waldo Lake and six miles north of Highway 58.

No evacuations are in effect, but some trails in the area are closed. Officials say the fire is very active and is spotting in all directions, but generally moving in a northward direction.

"Crews assigned to the fire were pulled back for a number of reasons: there was no reliable safe access to the fire, there were no escape routes for firefighters on the ground and so far, there are no apparent natural barriers available for firefighters to stop the fire, especially without available air support," according to a social media post by Willamette National Forest. "Fire managers are continuing to work to find a way to get firefighters to the fire," the post continued.

Tags

Disasters & Accidents Willamette National ForestCedar Creek FireOakridgeWaldo Lake2022 Wildfires
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content