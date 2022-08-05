Wildfires pop up all over the region

Fire crews continue to battle wildfires all over the region.

The Miller Road Fire was first reported on Tuesday, near Maupin. The fire is over 11,000 acres and is currently 25% contained.

As of Thursday night, the Cedar Creek Fire – burning near Oakridge in the Willamette National Forest - was about 300 acres in size and 0% contained.

The Forest Service has closed the entire Waldo Lake area as a precaution. If the fire continues to move north and east, smoke may be an issue in Sisters and Bend.

The Windigo Fire 20 miles southwest of La Pine grew minimally Thursday, to over 1,000 acres and is 5% contained. In the Willamette National Forest, the 125-acre Potter Fire continues to burn in steep terrain and is 0% contained in the Middle Fork Ranger District.

The Mckinney Fire west of Yreka near the state’s border with California is one of the biggest wildfires in the region. It remains over 59,000 acres and is 10% contained.