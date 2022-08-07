Oregon wildfire update

© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
NPR for Oregonians
KLCC | By Love Cross
Published August 7, 2022 at 7:32 AM PDT
Cedar Creek Waldo Lookout
Willamette National Forest
A view of the Cedar Creek Fire from the Waldo Mountain Lookout on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The lookout tower was wrapped in a fire-resistant heat shield to protect it from the Cedar Creek Fire.

Several wildfires continue to burn in the region today.

On Sunday, officials reported that the Cedar Creek Fire burning on the Willamette National Forest east of Oakridge had grown to 1,822 hundred acres with zero containment. The fire has led to the closure of the entire Waldo Lake Wilderness. This includes all trailheads and dispersed camping west and north of Waldo Lake. The lake itself remains open as well as campgrounds on the east side.

Fire growth has been minimal for the Windigo and Potter Fires burning on the Umpqua National Forest. As of the latest update the Windigo Fire had burned 1,052 acres and was 15% contained. The Potter Fire was estimated at 167 acres with zero containment. Sections of the Pacific Crest Trail have been closed in the area of those fires.

The Forest Service has instituted closure orders for several FS roads in areas overlapping the Umpqua, Deschutes, Willamette, and Fremont-Winema National Forests. Details about the Windigo Fire and Potter Fire closures can be found here.

The largest fire in Oregon this year is the Miller Road Fire in Wasco County. That fire has burned more than 11,000 acres near Maupin. On Sunday morning, officials reported increased containment but did not give specific percentages of the fire that have been contained.

The McKinney Fire burning on the Klamath National Forest south of the Oregon/ California border has scorched 60,271 acres and is estimated to be 40% contained. Officials say 87 homes and 45 other structures have been burned by the McKinney Fire. Four people have died in the fire, which has destroyed much of the town of Klamath River.

