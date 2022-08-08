© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Disasters & Accidents

Cedar Creek Fire grows as crews struggle for containment

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published August 8, 2022 at 8:43 AM PDT
cedar.png
Willamette National Forest
An aerial view of the Cedar Creek Fire from the west flank on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

The Cedar Creek Fire burning on the Willamette National Forest east of Oakridge saw increased activity Sunday. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned 3,234 acres with zero containment. This was up from Sunday's estimate of 1,800 acres.

Fire officials say the fire was most active on the northwest perimeter near Spirit lake and on the southwestern flank. One scooper and four helicopters used Hills Creek Lake as a water source to douse the flames. The fire is burning in steep terrain, which makes direct on-ground engagement with the fire and containment more difficult. Crews plan to use Black Creek Rd. as a containment line for the southern flank of the fire.

Smoke forecast outlooks show that air quality in Oakridge is expected to be good.

While the fire has not caused any evacuations, the entire Waldo Lake Wilderness area remains closed because of the Cedar Creek Fire. This includes all trailheads and dispersed camping west and north of Waldo Lake. The lake itself remains open as well as campgrounds on the east side.

Fire restrictions are in place on the Willamette National Forest with the exception of the Three Sisters, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Waldo Lake, and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas. All campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, or any other fires are prohibited, except in designated campgrounds. Portable cooking stoves, lanterns and heaters using liquefied or bottled fuel are still allowed if they can be switched on and off. Motorized vehicles may operate only on designated trails and roads, including within the Huckleberry Flats and Santiam Pass OHV areas.

Disasters & Accidents
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
