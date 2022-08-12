Crews make progress on Umpqua Fires; mourn fallen firefighter

Three fires continue to burn in the Umpqua and Willamette National Forests north of Highway 138. As of the latest update, the Potter Fire was estimated at 345 acres with zero containment. The Windigo Fire is now 40% contained and remains just over 1,000 acres.

Ryan Sullivan is the spokesperson for the Incident Management Team battling the fires. He said, “On the Windigo Fire, that fire looks really good. As you can see there’s a lot of black on the map, which means we feel the fire’s really secure where all that black’s at.”

Sullivan said they're moving people and resources off the Windigo Fire to help fight the other two fires in the area.

The City of Oakridge is flying flags at half staff through Monday to honor firefighter Collin Hagan, who died Wednesday fighting the Big Swamp Fire. Emergency closures were issued yesterday for areas around the 121-acre Big Swamp Fire, which is burning between the Windigo and Swamp Fires.