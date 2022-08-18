Cedar Creek Fire pushes farther into Waldo Lake Wilderness

The Cedar Creek Fire burning east of Oakridge has burned more than 4,836 acres and officials are reporting zero containment.

The Willamette National Forest says thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds passed over the fire area Wednesday, which increased fire activity on the east and northeastern flanks. This pushed the fire farther into the Waldo Lake Wilderness.

Officials say heavy helicopters worked to moderate fire behavior by dropping water to cool hot spots. Crews used fire-resistant aluminum foil to wrap recreation infrastructure like wooden bridges and signs in the Waldo Lake Wilderness to protect them from the threat of fire.

Closure orders remain in effect for all trailheads and dispersed camping west and north of Waldo Lake. The lake itself, campgrounds, and trails, including the Pacific Coast Trail, on the east side remain open.