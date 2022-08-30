© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NTSB issues preliminary report on double-fatal Linn County plane crash

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published August 30, 2022 at 3:13 PM PDT
Federal transportation officials have issued a preliminary report into a plane crash that killed two people in Linn County last week.

The single-engine, amateur-built plane came down just after 2 p.m. on August 21 near Scio. The pilot of the plane, 78-year-old Dennis Jackson of Independence, Oregon, was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Amy Jackson, died later in the hospital. Officials did not list an age for Amy Jackson.

Witnesses told the National Transportation Safety Board that the plane was on its third low pass over the area, and went into a barrel roll shortly before the crash. Another witness said he thought he heard the airplane hit the top of a tree before it entered its fateful descent.

Investigators said a video taken by an eyewitness indicates the engine was operating before the crash and that the plane hit the ground at a 45-degree angle.

NTSB report on Scio plane crash

