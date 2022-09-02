© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Disasters & Accidents

Officials: Be aware of firefighters over Labor Day weekend

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published September 2, 2022 at 12:41 PM PDT
Rum Creek overnight
Oregon Department of Forestry
View from night shift operations on 9/1 near Ennis Riffle

The Cedar Creek fire east of Oakridge has burned about 9,200 acres and is 12% contained. Officials ask drivers to be aware of fire traffic over the Labor Day weekend, and not to impede firefighters.

Yesterday the Lane County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 1, "be ready" evacuation notice for North Waldo Campground, Islet Campground and Charlton Lake Trailhead. Level 1 means to be alert for a wildfire, become familiar with exit routes from your area, and stay informed of the situation.

It's a Red Flag warning day on the Rum Creek fire and in Southern Oregon until 11 pm. Forecasters say a cold front could bring increased winds to the area. Fire personnel will monitor the situation closely and watch for wind-driven flare-ups. The Rum Creek fire has scorched nearly 17,000 acres and is 12 percent contained.

Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
