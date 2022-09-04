Campgrounds evacuated as Cedar Creek Fire grows

The Cedar Creek fire burning east of Oakridge grew more than 7,000 acres between Friday and Saturday to 16,303 acres. It remained at 12% containment.

Several campgrounds and recreational areas near Waldo Lake and off Aufderheide Drive (Road 19), were placed on Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders Friday and Saturday.

Faolan Adams of Eugene was camping with her family at Waldo Lake’s Shadow Bay Campground when the evacuation orders came in. She told KLCC they arrived Friday and “The next morning on Saturday around 8:30 a.m. the camp host came over and let us know that they were now at a Level 3 for all three of the campgrounds and they were going to be evacuating everybody. She also let us know that we were not in immediate danger. They just wanted to get everyone out by early afternoon. But there was really no need to rush or be worried.”

Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire, as well as the Rum Creek Fire has been settling over some areas of Central Oregon. With moderate to unhealthy smoke in the air, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issues an Air Quality Advisory for Deschutes and Wallowa counties until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The Willamette National Forest and Deschutes National Forest are planning additional forest closures to be enacted within the next week.

Residents are encouraged to monitor www.LaneCountyOR.gov/CedarCreek for evacuation information and maps.

Current evacuation notices:

LEVEL 3 (Go Now) EVACUATION NOTICES:



Shadow Bay Campground and the area to the southwest of Bobby Lake.



Islet Campground, North Waldo Campground and Harralson Horse Camp



All dispersed camping and recreation in the area east of the Waldo Lake shoreline between the United State Forest Service forest closure to the north, and south to Shadow Bay Campground, and east to the Charlton Lake and Taylor Lake areas.



Forest Service Road 19 (Aufderheide Drive) from milepost 20 (just east of Kiahanie Campground) to milepost 35 (south of Roaring River Campground). This includes the Box Canyon Campground, Box Canyon Staging Area/Horse Camp and Skookum Creek Campground and all surrounding dispersed camping areas.



Irish and Taylor Lake campgrounds and dispersed camping in the Charlton and Taylor lakes areas and north along the Pacific Crest Trail to Lindick Lake.



Level 3 (Go Now) means leave immediately! Do NOT take time to gather things. GO NOW. There is immediate and imminent danger and you should evacuate immediately.

LEVEL 2 (Be Set) EVACUATION NOTICES:



The area southwest of Bobby Lake following the county line to Highway 58



The area between Taylor Lake and Lemish Lake along the Taylor Burn Road, including the Many Lakes and Metolius-Windigo Trailheads.



All areas east of the current Level 3 Evacuation Area out to approximately 2 miles including Johnny Lake, Clover Meadow, Lemish Lake, Many Lakes Trailhead north to the line between Township 19 and 20 (Just south of Winopee Lake).



Level 2 (Be Set) means you must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice, and this may be the only notice that you receive.

Public safety personnel cannot guarantee they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Continue to closely monitor your phone, local media and www.LaneCountyOR.gov/CedarCreek for information.

LEVEL 1 (Be Ready) EVACUATION NOTICES:



All areas east of the current Level 2 Evacuation Area, north of FS 4290, west of Cascade Lakes Hwy, and South of the line between Township 19 and 20 (just north of Corral Swamp). Cultus Lake Resort, Cultus Lake Campground and Little Cultus Lake Campground are excluded from this Level 1 Evacuation at this time, but could be included if conditions change.

Level 1 (Be Ready) means you should be aware of the danger that exists in your area, monitor local media outlets and telephone devices to receive further information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, mobile property, pets and livestock. People should make the best possible decisions for their safety.