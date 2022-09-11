© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Disasters & Accidents

As fire weather conditions improve, power companies begin restorations

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published September 11, 2022 at 7:12 AM PDT
eweb outage
EWEB.org
A screenshot showing the clusters of EWEB customers without power as of 7:00 a.m Sunday, Set. 11, 2022.

Power continues to be restored to many residents who had their power cut as part of the public safety power shutoffs meant to decrease fire danger. Several power companies instituted the shutoffs between Friday night and Saturday afternoon in communities across Western Oregon.

Eugene Water and Electric Board released a statement Saturday afternoon saying EWEB crews were standing by to begin restoration of power Sunday morning. As of Sunday morning, 2,902 EWEB customers remained without power in the McKenzie River valley.

Lane Electric Co-op restored power to around 2,000 customers Saturday, and even more early Sunday, but about 400 remained without power at 7:00 a.m. Sunday. Saturday night, Lane Electric reported areas south of Dexter reservoir were back on as were several other outlying areas of the system, with the restoration work continuing today.

Pacific Power said about 12,000 customers were affected by the shutoffs, but the utility restored power to all customers by Saturday afternoon.

