As fire weather conditions improve, power companies begin restorations

Power continues to be restored to many residents who had their power cut as part of the public safety power shutoffs meant to decrease fire danger. Several power companies instituted the shutoffs between Friday night and Saturday afternoon in communities across Western Oregon.

Eugene Water and Electric Board released a statement Saturday afternoon saying EWEB crews were standing by to begin restoration of power Sunday morning. As of Sunday morning, 2,902 EWEB customers remained without power in the McKenzie River valley.

Lane Electric Co-op restored power to around 2,000 customers Saturday, and even more early Sunday, but about 400 remained without power at 7:00 a.m. Sunday. Saturday night, Lane Electric reported areas south of Dexter reservoir were back on as were several other outlying areas of the system, with the restoration work continuing today.

Pacific Power said about 12,000 customers were affected by the shutoffs, but the utility restored power to all customers by Saturday afternoon.

