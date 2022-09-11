Cedar Creek Fire sees rapid growth, reduced containment

Sunday’s Cedar Creek Fire daily update shows the fire has burned 85,926 acres and containment levels have been revised.

The fire grew by more than 32,000 acres with Saturday’s dry and windy conditions. The fire’s spread was primarily to the west, driven by those strong easterly winds. Because the fire breached existing lines, the fire’s containment has been dropped to 0%.

Fire managers say winds started moving to the east Saturday evening as firefighters on the western flank completed strategic burning operations near Eagle Butte, 5 miles northeast of Oakridge. The Fire remained north of Highway 58, south of Forest Road 19, and east of Eagle Butte.

In the east zone of the fire, crews were creating fire breaks along existing roads and completing burn-out operations in the Waldo Lake area.

The communities of Oakridge, Westfir, and unincorporated areas around Oakridge remain under level 3 evacuations. Highway 58, Willamette highway, remains closed from milepost 13.2 at the Lowell Bridge to milepost 70 at Crescent Lake.

The Mink Lake Basin and the area southwest of Bobby Lake following the county line to Highway 58 are under Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notices.

The latest evacuation maps are available on the Lane County Website. All evacuees are being asked to fill out a contact form so that Lane County officials are able to better understand the needs of evacuees. The Red Cross has opened a temporary evacuation shelter at the Lane Events Center in Eugene.

Lane County has opened a non-emergency phone line at 541-682-3977. Call takers are available from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

