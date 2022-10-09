Warm and dry conditions increase Cedar Creek Fire activity

The unseasonably warm and dry weather blanketing the region is expected to continue for the next week, and that’s not good news for fire managers on the Cedar Creek Fire east of Oakridge.

The combination of extremely dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s have increased fire activity, particularly on the south edge of the fire.

Over the past few days the fire escaped containment lines near Lucas Lake, close to a spot fire that ignited in that area late last week. Crews are focusing their efforts on the additional 30-50 acres where the containment lines were breached. In addition to ground crews, helicopters used water buckets and air tankers dropped multiple loads of retardant to slow the fire’s spread.

Sunday’s official fire update indicated that “Additional resources and equipment, including multiple dozers, have been ordered and will continue arriving today as fire crews concentrate on keeping these two pockets of active fire north of the Highway 58 corridor.”

Shifting winds and decreasing relative humidity will allow the widespread smoke and haze to continue. Sunday, the Eugene/Springfield areas Air Quality Index was in the “unhealthy” range, while Oakridge's air was in the “hazardous” range. Much of Lane County is under an Air Quality Advisory through at least Oct. 12.

LRAPA.org A screenshot showing the Air Quality Index for several communities in the Unhealthy range, and Oakridge in the Hazardous range at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2022.

The lightning-caused Cedar Creek Fire began August 1 and has burned 121,762 acres. It is estimated to be 38% contained. 627 personnel are working on the fire.

The Deschutes National Forest and Willamette National Forest have closures in effect. Officials say some of these closures will remain in effect until areas that have been heavily impacted by the fire are surveyed for safety hazards. Fire restrictions were lifted in both forests Friday.

