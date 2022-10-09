© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disasters & Accidents

Warm and dry conditions increase Cedar Creek Fire activity

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published October 9, 2022 at 2:02 PM PDT
DOZER.jpg
INCIWEB
A dozer line on the Cedar Creek Fire on Oct. 8, 2022.

The unseasonably warm and dry weather blanketing the region is expected to continue for the next week, and that’s not good news for fire managers on the Cedar Creek Fire east of Oakridge.

The combination of extremely dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s have increased fire activity, particularly on the south edge of the fire.

Over the past few days the fire escaped containment lines near Lucas Lake, close to a spot fire that ignited in that area late last week. Crews are focusing their efforts on the additional 30-50 acres where the containment lines were breached. In addition to ground crews, helicopters used water buckets and air tankers dropped multiple loads of retardant to slow the fire’s spread.

Sunday’s official fire update indicated that “Additional resources and equipment, including multiple dozers, have been ordered and will continue arriving today as fire crews concentrate on keeping these two pockets of active fire north of the Highway 58 corridor.”

Shifting winds and decreasing relative humidity will allow the widespread smoke and haze to continue. Sunday, the Eugene/Springfield areas Air Quality Index was in the “unhealthy” range, while Oakridge's air was in the “hazardous” range. Much of Lane County is under an Air Quality Advisory through at least Oct. 12.

AQI.jpg
LRAPA.org
A screenshot showing the Air Quality Index for several communities in the Unhealthy range, and Oakridge in the Hazardous range at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2022.

The lightning-caused Cedar Creek Fire began August 1 and has burned 121,762 acres. It is estimated to be 38% contained. 627 personnel are working on the fire.

The Deschutes National Forest and Willamette National Forest have closures in effect. Officials say some of these closures will remain in effect until areas that have been heavily impacted by the fire are surveyed for safety hazards. Fire restrictions were lifted in both forests Friday.

Copyright 2022, KLCC

Tags
Disasters & Accidents Cedar Creek FireOregon wildfires
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
See stories by Love Cross