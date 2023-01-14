© 2023 KLCC

Eugene Police Officers perform CPR to revive man in tent near railroad tracks

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published January 14, 2023 at 6:48 AM PST
EPD.jpg
KLCC

Two Eugene Police officers are being credited with saving a man's life after performing CPR inside a tent near West 2nd and Lincoln Streets early Friday morning.

In a statement, EPD says officers were called to the area at 1:26 a.m. after hearing a woman yelling that someone had been shot. The woman was reported to be running towards the railroad tracks nearby and eventually flagged down an EPD sergeant. She led the them to a tent, advising she was helping someone breath.

Additional officers arrived and found a man inside a tent having a medical event, not suffering from a gunshot.

EPD says officers Katelyn Loper and Shane Orsborn traded off performing CPR for more than five minutes until Eugene Springfield Fire could arrive and take over.

Medics continued care, the man’s pulse returned and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers.jpg
Eugene Police Department
Eugene Police Officers Shane Orsborn and Katelyn Loper are credited with saving a man's life by performing CPR on Jan. 13, 2023.

Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
