Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Disasters & Accidents

Four people die in Linn County crash

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published February 1, 2023 at 1:57 PM PST
blue siren
Gerd Altmann
/
Pixabay
Police said the crash happened on a curve about five miles south of Scio.

Oregon State Police said four people died in a high-speed collision in Linn County Monday night. The crash happened on Highway 226 about five miles south of Scio.

Police said a 20-year-old driver, Travis Longo of Albany, crossed into oncoming traffic on a curve. They said witnesses reported Longo was driving more than 100 miles per hour prior to the crash.

Police said Longo was killed along with his two passengers, Chloe Richmond, 18, and Skye Huskey, 18. Both teens were from Lebanon.

The driver of the other vehicle, 29-year-old Jessica Petrine, was also killed. Police did not release a hometown for Petrine.

An eight-month old female passenger in Petrine's vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents Linn CountyOregon State PoliceTraffic Deaths
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman