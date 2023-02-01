Four people die in Linn County crash

Oregon State Police said four people died in a high-speed collision in Linn County Monday night. The crash happened on Highway 226 about five miles south of Scio.

Police said a 20-year-old driver, Travis Longo of Albany, crossed into oncoming traffic on a curve. They said witnesses reported Longo was driving more than 100 miles per hour prior to the crash.

Police said Longo was killed along with his two passengers, Chloe Richmond, 18, and Skye Huskey, 18. Both teens were from Lebanon.

The driver of the other vehicle, 29-year-old Jessica Petrine, was also killed. Police did not release a hometown for Petrine.

An eight-month old female passenger in Petrine's vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.