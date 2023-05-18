Police say seven are dead following I-5 crash near Albany

Oregon State Police said seven people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Albany.

The crash involved multiple semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle and happened in the northbound lanes near the Santiam Rest Area.

Police said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. As of 4:45 p.m., the road remained closed in the northbound direction, with a detour set up using local roads in the area. Traffic cameras show significant back-ups approaching the detour exit, as well as back-ups in the southbound lanes starting just south of Salem.

The crash is under investigation. Police said the people who died were adults, and that multiple other people were injured.