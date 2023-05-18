© 2023 KLCC

Disasters & Accidents

Police say seven are dead following I-5 crash near Albany

KLCC
Published May 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM PDT
traffic jam on I-5
ODOT Tripcheck
Traffic remains backed up for miles in both directions on I-5 between Albany and Salem.

Oregon State Police said seven people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Albany.

The crash involved multiple semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle and happened in the northbound lanes near the Santiam Rest Area.

Police said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. As of 4:45 p.m., the road remained closed in the northbound direction, with a detour set up using local roads in the area. Traffic cameras show significant back-ups approaching the detour exit, as well as back-ups in the southbound lanes starting just south of Salem.

The crash is under investigation. Police said the people who died were adults, and that multiple other people were injured.

Disasters & Accidents Interstate 5