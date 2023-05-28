Wildfire near Veneta continues to burn

A wildfire continues to burn about 10 miles southwest of Veneta on private timberland and BLM land.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says crews first responded to the 7K Fire Friday afternoon around 1:00 p.m.

Firefighting efforts continued throughout the night last night. The fire remains at an estimated 300 acres this morning.

Crews will continue their efforts today to keep the threat away from homes and structures. As the fire is burning in steep terrain with narrow roads, ODF says firefighter safety is a top priority.

Perkins County Park is being used for firefighting resources and is closed to the public.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.