© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disasters & Accidents

Wildfire near Veneta continues to burn

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published May 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM PDT
A fire burns on a steep, forested area
Oregon Department of Forestry
/
Crews made some progress on the 7K Fire overnight

A wildfire continues to burn about 10 miles southwest of Veneta on private timberland and BLM land.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says crews first responded to the 7K Fire Friday afternoon around 1:00 p.m.

Firefighting efforts continued throughout the night last night. The fire remains at an estimated 300 acres this morning.

Crews will continue their efforts today to keep the threat away from homes and structures. As the fire is burning in steep terrain with narrow roads, ODF says firefighter safety is a top priority.

Perkins County Park is being used for firefighting resources and is closed to the public.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents Oregon wildfiresVeneta7K Fire
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards