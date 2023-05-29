© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disasters & Accidents

Crews make progress on "7K Fire" near Veneta

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published May 29, 2023 at 6:59 AM PDT
Tree lined landscape with burned foreground
Oregon Department of Forestry - Western Lane District
Crews are mopping up the 7K Fire near Veneta.

Crews made progress on the 7K Fire west of Eugene, Sunday, reaching 60% containment of the blaze that began Friday. The fire, burning about 10 miles southwest of Veneta is estimated to be 300 acres.

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sunday night update said crews were fighting the fire in steep terrain, with gusty winds and warm temperatures producing a lot of smoke in the interior of the fire.

Ground and air resources were used Sunday to impede the fire’s progress.

Fire officials say they are ramping up their mop-up operations and Sunday night’s weather forecast was expected to calm fire behavior.

Perkins Peninsula County Park is continuing to be used for firefighting resources and is currently closed to the public.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

Disasters & Accidents
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
See stories by Love Cross