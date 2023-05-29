Crews make progress on "7K Fire" near Veneta

Crews made progress on the 7K Fire west of Eugene, Sunday, reaching 60% containment of the blaze that began Friday. The fire, burning about 10 miles southwest of Veneta is estimated to be 300 acres.

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sunday night update said crews were fighting the fire in steep terrain, with gusty winds and warm temperatures producing a lot of smoke in the interior of the fire.

Ground and air resources were used Sunday to impede the fire’s progress.

Fire officials say they are ramping up their mop-up operations and Sunday night’s weather forecast was expected to calm fire behavior.

Perkins Peninsula County Park is continuing to be used for firefighting resources and is currently closed to the public.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.