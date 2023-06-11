© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Disasters & Accidents

Willamette National Forest opens more trails and campgrounds in Beachie Creek and Lionshead Fire burn areas

KLCC |
Love Cross
Published June 11, 2023 at 12:02 PM PDT
Wooden roadside sign that reads Willamette National Forest U.S. Department of Agriculture
Willamette National Forest

Parts of the Willamette National Forest that were burned in the 2020 Beachie Creek and Lionshead Fires are open to the public again.

The reopened areas include Breitenbush Campground, Cleator Bend Campground, Humbug Campground, and the Woodpecker Trailhead.

The Woodpecker Ridge Trail is the most northern trailhead open to public use in the Central Cascades Wilderness Permit system. It is accessible from the trailhead up to the Pacific Crest Trail, however most of the PCT, including heading north towards Jefferson Park, is still under six to eight feet of snow.

Large parts of Willamette National Forest remain closed from other fires, including the 2022 Cedar Creek burn area around Waldo Lake.

The Breitenbush Lake, South Breitenbush, Triangulation Peak, and Whitewater Trailheads remain closed until further notice.

From June 15 to October 15, hikers will need day or overnight permits to enter wilderness areas in the Central Cascades. Overnight permits are available on Recreation.gov.

Here is a complete list of recreation sites and roads included in the Beachie Creek and Lionshead Fires closure order.

The Beachie Creek, Lionshead, and Holiday Farm Fires burned over 176,000 acres on the Willamette National Forest in 2020.

Disasters & Accidents
