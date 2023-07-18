© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disasters & Accidents

Lane County joins statewide emergency alert system

KLCC | By Chrissy Ewald
Published July 18, 2023 at 3:09 PM PDT
A forest fire, as seen from an airplane.
Willamette National Forest
The alert system will update residents on emergency situations such as wildfires, such as 2022's Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake.

As the peak of summer wildfire season approaches, Lane County is joining a statewide emergency alert system that connects residents with information about evacuation notices, severe weather, flooding and police activity. Users can choose to receive alerts by text, email, and phone call.

Lane County spokesperson Devon Ashbridge said the new system allows people to sign up for alerts about multiple locations.

“I have an elderly family member who, you know, doesn’t necessarily navigate this kind of technology well," she said. "And I put her address in there as a third location."

Though emergency services can still call people on their landline, Ashbridge encouraged people to list cell phone under this system.

The service is free to use. You can sign up at LaneAlerts.org or by texting your ZIP code to 888777.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents Lane County Emergency ManagementOregon wildfires
Chrissy Ewald
Chrissy Ewald is KLCC’s Snowden Intern for 2023.

See stories by Chrissy Ewald