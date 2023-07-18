Lane County joins statewide emergency alert system

As the peak of summer wildfire season approaches, Lane County is joining a statewide emergency alert system that connects residents with information about evacuation notices, severe weather, flooding and police activity. Users can choose to receive alerts by text, email, and phone call.

Lane County spokesperson Devon Ashbridge said the new system allows people to sign up for alerts about multiple locations.

“I have an elderly family member who, you know, doesn’t necessarily navigate this kind of technology well," she said. "And I put her address in there as a third location."

Though emergency services can still call people on their landline, Ashbridge encouraged people to list cell phone under this system.

The service is free to use. You can sign up at LaneAlerts.org or by texting your ZIP code to 888777.

