© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disasters & Accidents

Wildfire threatens homes northeast of Coburg

KLCC
Published August 4, 2023 at 8:31 PM PDT
Aerial view of an actively burning wildfire in trees.
Oregon Department of Forestry
The Priceboro Fire quickly spread to more than 100 acres Friday evening in an area northeast of Coburg.

A wildfire was reported around 4 p.m. Friday northeast of Coburg, and spread quickly throughout the afternoon hours into the evening.

map
Linn County Sheriff
The area in red was under a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation on Friday evening.

The fire was more than 100 acres and caused officials to order Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations for residents of several rural roads east of Interstate 5, including Priceboro Road, Mt. Tom Drive, and Wildwood Estates Loop.

A Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation notice is in effect for Coleman Road east of I-5, and a Level 1 (BE READY) evacuation notice is in effect for areas "east, northeast, and southeast of the Mount Tom Dr. neighborhood," according to Linn County Emergency Management.

Most of the affected area is in Linn County, with a portion in Lane County. The evacuation levels were current as of 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said seven firefighting aircraft were attacking the fire, with firefighters from multiple agencies on the ground.

Smoke from the fire was visible by drivers on I-5 Friday evening, but the highway remained open.

An emergency shelter has been established for displaced residents and their animals at the Linn County Fairgrounds, located at 3700 Knox Butte Rd E, Albany, OR. Livestock stables are open for use.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents 2023 wildfire seasonPriceboro FireCoburg