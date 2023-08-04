Wildfire threatens homes northeast of Coburg

A wildfire was reported around 4 p.m. Friday northeast of Coburg, and spread quickly throughout the afternoon hours into the evening.

Linn County Sheriff The area in red was under a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation on Friday evening.



The fire was more than 100 acres and caused officials to order Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations for residents of several rural roads east of Interstate 5, including Priceboro Road, Mt. Tom Drive, and Wildwood Estates Loop.

A Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation notice is in effect for Coleman Road east of I-5, and a Level 1 (BE READY) evacuation notice is in effect for areas "east, northeast, and southeast of the Mount Tom Dr. neighborhood," according to Linn County Emergency Management.

Most of the affected area is in Linn County, with a portion in Lane County. The evacuation levels were current as of 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said seven firefighting aircraft were attacking the fire, with firefighters from multiple agencies on the ground.

Smoke from the fire was visible by drivers on I-5 Friday evening, but the highway remained open.

An emergency shelter has been established for displaced residents and their animals at the Linn County Fairgrounds, located at 3700 Knox Butte Rd E, Albany, OR. Livestock stables are open for use.