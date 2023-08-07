Fire crews battle existing fires, new starts

Fire crews are working several fires in Lane and Linn County.

Salmon Fire

A new fire sparked just outside of Oakridge Sunday. The Salmon Fire is burning in steep terrain and was estimated to be 40 acres as of the latest update. Air and ground crews are battling that blaze.

With high fire danger across the region, an initial attack fire management team had been pre-positioned in Roseburg and is being brought in Monday. Additional hand crews and a water tender are also heading to the fire.

Priceboro Fire

The Priceboro Fire that began last Friday eight-miles northeast of Eugene outside of Harrisburg has scorched just over 300 acres and is 45% contained.

The Level 3- Go Now- evacuation notices

that were that were issued Friday evening were downgraded Saturday.

Bedrock Fire

The Bedrock Fire continues to burn near Fall Creek, east of Springfield. That fire began July 22 and has burned 12,978 acres. More than 750 personnel are working on the Bedrock Fire, which has reached 5% containment.

Fire managers on the Bedrock Fire say weekend storm cells dropped a quarter of an inch of rain over the fire’s footprint, but warm temperatures contributed to the fire’s spread.

Despite that welcome precipitation, heavy fuels such as logs, stumps, and standing dead trees are still considerably drier than normal and as such, provide more fuel for the fire.

The storm cells brought lightning, which caused a new fire.

Officials say this was quickly put out by Bedrock Fire initial attack crews.

The causes of each of those fires are still under investigation.

Smoke from these fires is contributing to poor air quality for some communities. An air quality alert remains in effect for areas of Lane County thought at least 5:00 p.m. Monday, while the air quality alert for Bend and vicinity is in effect until further notice.