Student pilot, instructor killed aboard plane that crashed into Newberg house

Two people were killed and one was critically injured aboard a small plane that crashed into a house in Newberg Tuesday evening.

Hillsboro Aero Academy instructor Michele Cavallotti, 22, and student pilot Barrett Bevacqua, 20, died in the crash, according to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The third occupant, 20-year-old Emily Hurd, was airlifted to a hospital.

Several people had called 911 just before 7 p.m. to report seeing the plane spiraling toward the ground. It crashed into the house on North Cedar Street and landed partially in the backyard.

People were inside the home during the crash, but escaped safely.

The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash along with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

The Red Cross is helping the family that was displaced by the crash.

