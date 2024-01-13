© 2024 KLCC

Eugene declares snow/ice emergency as winter weather socks region

Chris M Lehman
January 13, 2024 at 3:07 PM PST
Ice-covered road
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Snow and ice covers the road, sidewalks and trees in much of the Willamette Valley including the Spencer Butte section of Eugene, as seen on Saturday, Jan. 13.

For the latest closings in the KLCC listening area, visit our Closings page.

As winter weather envelops much of Oregon, the City of Eugene has declared a "snow/ice emergency."

Map of Eugene's snow routes
City of Eugene
This map shows the City of Eugene's designated snow routes.

That means "all vehicles must be removed immediately from designated snow emergency routes," according to a city press release.

"That allows us to make sure we have access to the priority roads for plowing, for sanding, or both," said Marion Suitor Barnes, the spokesperson for the City of Eugene's Public Works Department.

The emergency declaration will be in effect until conditions improve, but it's not clear when that will be.

“It’s not expected to melt quickly, so we’re looking at probably at least two days of this," said Barnes. "And so that is what our crews are planning on. They are planning 12-hour shifts and 24-hour coverage for at least the next day-and-a-half.”

The city also closed all city parks on Saturday, and Lane County closed all county parks in the Willamette Valley portion of the county.

Lane Transit District announced a series of route detours and cancellations, and said service would end earlier than usual on Saturday, with the final departures leaving the downtown Eugene bus terminal at 7:30 p.m. Route-specific information can be found at the LTD Service Alerts page.

LTD said service is expected to resume on Sunday at 11:00 a.m., but that staff will evaluate the situation on Sunday morning and adjust that schedule accordingly.

Power outages plagued parts of Oregon Saturday, with the bulk occurring in the Portland metro area. As of Saturday afternoon, approximately 3,800 customers were without power in Lane County, 4,700 in Lincoln County and 2,100 in Linn County, according to a website that tracks outages nationally.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain were expected to continue into the evening Saturday, with some additional precipitation possible on Sunday morning.
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018 and became News Director in March, 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including "Morning Edition" and "All Things Considered."
