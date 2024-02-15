Storm warning continues for Cascades and Gorge as snow piles up

A winter storm warning continues along the Cascades and the Columbia River Gorge, as several more inches of snow are expected through Friday morning.

Some schools along the Gorge were closed or on late start schedules Thursday morning.

Winter weather advisories are also in effect through Friday morning for Central Oregon and the western Cascade foothills. National Weather Service forecasters say snow and heavy winds died down Thursday morning but could return in the afternoon.

The winter weather advisory issued Wednesday for the Portland metro area has expired. Temperatures stayed well above freezing and the area saw mostly rain overnight.

Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting.