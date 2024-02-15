© 2024 KLCC

Storm warning continues for Cascades and Gorge as snow piles up

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Published February 15, 2024 at 4:44 PM PST
As seen from a traffic camera, Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge saw clear driving conditions at milepost 85.5 but snow on the ground otherwise the morning of Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 after a storm the night before.
Courtesy of TripCheck
As seen from a traffic camera, Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge saw clear driving conditions at milepost 85.5 but snow on the ground otherwise the morning of Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 after a storm the night before.

A winter storm warning continues along the Cascades and the Columbia River Gorge, as several more inches of snow are expected through Friday morning.

Some schools along the Gorge were closed or on late start schedules Thursday morning.

Winter weather advisories are also in effect through Friday morning for Central Oregon and the western Cascade foothills. National Weather Service forecasters say snow and heavy winds died down Thursday morning but could return in the afternoon.

The winter weather advisory issued Wednesday for the Portland metro area has expired. Temperatures stayed well above freezing and the area saw mostly rain overnight.
Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting.

