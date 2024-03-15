© 2024 KLCC

Springfield Utility Board offers aid to customers affected by ice storms

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published March 15, 2024 at 2:50 PM PDT
Ice-covered tree branches
Jill Burke
/
KLCC
Many customers in the utility district went without power for days this January, as a major ice storm downed trees and power lines across Lane County.

The Springfield Utility Board has established a fund for customers that were affected by January's ice storms.

Those that lost power can apply for up to $250 dollars for their expenses, including hotel stays, extra fuel for generators, and replacing groceries.

The $250,000 for the fund comes from the utility’s reserves, and won’t affect consumer prices, according to SUB Community Relations Manager Meredith Clark. She said SUB is seeking additional aid from the state, but hasn’t heard back yet.

"In the meantime," said Clark, "we wanted a way to get funds into hands more quickly than some of these other processes provide for.”

Clark said applicants will will have to meet the income requirements, and provide any documentation they have of their expenses during the outages.

"We know that some people haven't been able to keep receipts for food, that kind of thing," said Clark. "But we have asked that they describe it and provide whatever they can."

Springfield Utility Board

The utility's move follows a public listening session last month, where some customers criticized the response to the ice storm, and asked utility leadership to help secure relief funding.

The application opens Monday on Catholic Community Services of Lane County's website. According to SUB, funds will be distributed by April 5.
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
