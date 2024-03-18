Injured hiker evacuated via Life Flight atop Spencer Butte

A Life Flight helicopter was called to the top of Spencer Butte in South Eugene Sunday afternoon to evacuate an injured hiker.

Eugene Springfield Fire crews say the hiker had fallen and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Eugene Springfield Fire Search and rescue personnel watch as a Life Flight helicopter leaves Spencer Butte in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, March 17, 2024

Crews requested Lane County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue to help with moving the person 200 yards to the top of the butte, where they were loaded onto a Life Flight helicopter and transported to RiverBend Hospital in Springfield.

No other details have been released.