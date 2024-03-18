© 2024 KLCC

Injured hiker evacuated via Life Flight atop Spencer Butte

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published March 18, 2024 at 6:58 AM PDT
Search and Rescue personnel help load an injured hiker into a Life Flight helicopter that is perched atop a butte.
Eugene Springfield Fire
Search and Rescue personnel help load an injured hiker into a Life Flight helicopter at the top of Spencer Butte in Eugene on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

A Life Flight helicopter was called to the top of Spencer Butte in South Eugene Sunday afternoon to evacuate an injured hiker.

Eugene Springfield Fire crews say the hiker had fallen and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Search and rescue personnel watch as a Life Flight helicopter leaves a trail at the top of a butte
Eugene Springfield Fire
Search and rescue personnel watch as a Life Flight helicopter leaves Spencer Butte in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, March 17, 2024

Crews requested Lane County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue to help with moving the person 200 yards to the top of the butte, where they were loaded onto a Life Flight helicopter and transported to RiverBend Hospital in Springfield.

No other details have been released.
Disasters & Accidents
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
