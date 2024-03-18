Search continues for missing Glide teacher

Search and Rescue efforts continue in the search for Rachel Merchant-Ly, a Glide Elementary kindergarten teacher whose vehicle was found crashed in the North Umpqua River.

Merchant-Ly was reported missing on February 29th when she didn't arrive at school. The next day, her vehicle was recovered from the North Umpqua River, but she was not found inside.

Since that time, the search has included nearly 300 volunteer hours. Douglas County Search and Rescue has engaged in drone, ground and K9 searches. The Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol has conducted water searches, and volunteers have scoured about 21 miles along the riverbank from the crash site to Idleyld Park Trading Post."We all want to find Mrs. Merchant-Ly and return her to her family," Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin said in a press release Sunday. "Our deputies are in constant communication with her family and providing them with updates as to our efforts. We will continue searching and using all means necessary to accomplish our mission," Hanlin added.

As the weather turns more spring-like, the Sheriff's Office encourages those recreating around the area to be aware Merchant-Ly is still missing and to report anything which seems out of place in that area.