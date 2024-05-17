Largest Coastal Earthquake Drill Held at Newport Airport
Partners around the state held an earthquake preparedness drill on Wednesday at the Newport Municipal Airport.
A grid of tan-colored tents covered a grassy field at Lincoln County’s new Evacuation Assembly Point. The site is designed to provide food and shelter to people who will need to be evacuated from the area during a disaster.
During the exercise, volunteers and first responders assembled the camp in less than four hours. After that, came a series of aerial demonstrations, including a drone delivering medical supplies, and a simulated helicopter rescue with the U.S. coast guard.
Lincoln County’s Emergency Manager Samantha Buckley encouraged individuals around the state to assess their own preparedness for a natural disaster like the Cascadia Earthquake.
“Think about how you would be prepared for this event and what kind of steps you can take, even if it’s just a small one, to start to think through that preparedness today,” Buckley said.
According to Buckley, households should be prepared to survive for two weeks on their own.