Man rescued via Life Flight after fall at Sahalie Falls

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published June 6, 2024 at 9:53 AM PDT
Rescue crews and a Life flight helicopter on a forested highway
1 of 6  — Sahalie rescue2.jpg
Crews evacuated a man from the base of Sahalie Falls on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Highway 126 was closed temporarily to be used as a landing pad for a Life Flight helicopter.
Sweet Home Fire District
People in hard hats lay out ropes on a forested trail
2 of 6  — sahalie rescue6.jpg
Ropes were used to lift the man up the face of the cliff before being carried about a half-mile to the parking lot.
Sweet Home Fire District
People in hard hats rig ropes on a forested trail
3 of 6  — sahalie rescue5.jpg
Ropes were used to lift the man up the face of the cliff before being carried about a half-mile to the parking lot.
Sweet Home Fire District
People carry a gurney up a forested trail
4 of 6  — sahalie rescue4.jpg
Rescue crews carried a man about a half-mile to a waiting Life Flight helicopter.
Sweet Home Fire District
Rescue crews push a gurney along a forested highway
5 of 6  — sahalie rescue3.jpg
Crews evacuated a man from the base of Sahalie Falls on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Highway 126 was closed temporarily to be used as a landing pad for a Life Flight helicopter.
Sweet Home Fire District
Rescue crews load a man into a Life Flight helicopter on a forested highway
6 of 6  — Sahalie rescue1.jpg
Crews evacuated a man from the base of Sahalie Falls on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Highway 126 was closed temporarily to be used as a landing pad for a Life Flight helicopter.
Sweet Home Fire District

An elderly man was rescued via Life Flight after falling about 40 feet over a cliff near the base of Sahalie Falls east of McKenzie Bridge Wednesday.

Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance crews were dispatched to the area at 10:32 a.m. After making the one-hour drive to reach the area, they found the man being attended to by bystanders and suffering from non-life-threatening injuries near the base of the falls. He was unable to walk and he was extremely cold from being so close to the falls.

A waterfall in a forest
Sweet Home Fire District
Sahalie Falls are located along the McKenzie Pass-Santiam Pass and West Cascades National Scenic Byways off Highway 126.

Lane and Linn County Search and Rescue teams were called in and facilitated a lengthy rescue involving rope systems to raise the man up the face of a cliff to the trail, where he was then carried about a half-mile back down to the parking lot.

Highway 126 was temporarily closed for a Life Flight helicopter to use a landing pad. He was transported to Riverbend Hospital in Springfield.

Rescuers say this is a good reminder to plan ahead and know your limitations to help you stay safe when recreating in area forests.
Disasters & Accidents Sweet Home Fire Districtmckenzie river corridor
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Sociology.
See stories by Love Cross