Milder weather offers some relief to crews fighting Western Oregon fires

The weekend’s hot weather and winds fueled fires that burned tens of thousands of acres across Oregon. Fire officials hope this week’s cooler temperatures will offer some relief to wildfire crews.

Those temperatures have already made a difference to crews fighting the Ore Fire, which is burning seven miles northeast of the community of Blue River in the Willamette National Forest.

Kate White, spokesperson for team that's fighting the Ore Fire, said the more moderate weather has allowed firefighters to focus on other potential dangers.

“The terrain that the fire is located in really rugged and steep,” she said. “The hazards they’re facing in that steep terrain are falling rocks and debris that may be rolling down.”

White said crews had preemptively cut down some hazardous trees to avoid them potentially injuring firefighters or rolling down toward equipment or people.

NW INCIDENT MANAGEMENT TEAM The Ore Fire burning near Blue River in the Willamette National Forest.

The Blue River area was hit hard by the Holiday Farm Fire in 2020. So far, the Ore Fire is mostly impacting forest lands, recreation areas and trails.

White said those who live near the fire zone should watch out for large vehicles on the road as agencies bring equipment in to fight the fire.

Fire officials will hold a community meeting about the Ore Fire on Tuesday, July 23 at 7 p.m. at the McKenzie High School Gymnasium.

Here are the large fires currently burning in the KLCC listening area. [Note: only large fires and those causing evacuations are listed here.]



Lane County

Ore Fire

The Ore Fire is about 645 acres and is burning about seven miles Northeast of the community of Blue River. The cause is under investigation. Buck Mountain Trail, Tidbits South and West Trail, Gold Hill Trail, Mona Campground, Lookout Campground, and Saddle Dam Boat Launch are closed due to fire danger.

High Prairie Fire

The area around the High Prairie Fire has been downgraded to a level 1 “be ready” evacuation notice. The fire started on July 16 and caused concern because of its proximity to populated areas.

Douglas County

Diamond Complex

The Diamond Complex is a cluster of 12 fires that started during last week’s heat spell in East Douglas County. According to the interagency team managing the fire, most appear to be caused by lightning. The fires have grown to more than 2,800 acres and have led to closures and evacuations of some campgrounds and recreation areas. The Soda Springs and Pine Bench area are under level 2 evacuations. Up to date evacuation information for Diamond Complex wildfires are available on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Website.

Linn County

Pyramid Fire

The Pyramid Fire, located East of the Middle Santiam Wilderness and Sweet Home in the Willamette National Forest has grown to about 545 acres. It was caused by lightning, according to the interagency management team overseeing the fire. The Linn County’s Sheriff Office has declared a Level 3 — GO NOW — evacuations in the wilderness and recreation areas directly surrounding the fire, but no structures are currently at risk.

Deschutes County

Wickiup Fire

The Wickiup Fire was one of several blazes sparked in Central Oregon during last week’s hot dry spell. According to the Oregon State Fire Dashboard, the fire has burned a little over 200 acres. That fire, along with the nearby Round Mountain Fire, has caused recreation area closures.

Up to date wildfire information and maps are available on the Central Oregon Fire Information website.

