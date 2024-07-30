With fires still burning across Oregon, dozens of campgrounds and trails are closed

With summer underway, many Oregonians are looking to get outside to engage in their favorite recreational activities.

But with over a hundred wildfires burning across Oregon and several air quality advisories issued, officials have closed almost 50 of the state’s most popular hiking and camping sites.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday for many parts of Central, Eastern and Southern Oregon. According to DEQ, these advisories will be in effect until further notice.

The Falls Fire in Eastern Oregon was roughly 222 square miles and nearly 70% contained Monday. Fire managers hoped to have it fully contained by Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

For people who are looking to enjoy the outdoors during wildfire season, the Oregon Department of Forestry recommends they check the agency’s website for fire danger levels and public use restrictions. People are also reminded that anyone traveling on state forestlands is required to carry a shovel and a gallon of water or fire extinguisher in their vehicle.

“July and August see the most visitors to our state forests,” said Joe Offer, ODF’s recreation program manager. “With that increase of visitors is also an increase in wildfire danger since 70% of wildfires are human caused.”

Carrying this equipment could “mean the difference of saving the forest from a fire or not,” Offer said.

And, if state forest visitors see others not following the rules they can report it to any ODF staff member.

“Our main goal is awareness and education about the restrictions to protect lives and the forest,” said Offer. “And we ask that all visitors to the forest do their part to help educate others on rules and restrictions as well.”

Closures:

Whiskey Creek and Microwave Tower Fires — Northern Cascades

Several sections of the Pacific Crest Trail Herman Creek Campground & Trailhead Indian Springs Trailhead Mt. Defiance South Trailhead Rainy Lake Campground & Trailhead Wahtum Lake Campground & Trailhead Warren Lake Trailhead Black Lake Campground & Trailhead East and West Hatfield Trailheads

Slate, Pyramid and Ore Fires — Old Cascades

Big Springs Snow Park Bridge to Nowhere Trailhead Chimney Peak Trailhead Crescent Mountain Trailhead Daly Lake Campground Gordan Peak Trailhead Maxwell Butte Snow Park McQuade Creek Trailhead North Pyramid Trailhead Parish Lake Trailhead Pyramids Trailhead Pyramids bypass loop Riggs Lake Trailhead Scar Mountain Trailhead South Pyramid Creek Trailhead South Pyramid Horse Camp Campground Swamp Peak Trailhead Mona Campground Lookout Campground Saddle Dam Boat Launch Buck Mountain Trailhead East and West Goldhill Trailhead Tidbits Trailhead

Oakridge lightning, Homestead and Diamond Complexes Fires — Southern Cascades

Alpine Segment 5 trailhead Alpine Trailhead 3 FS Road 1911 Tire Mountain Trailhead Vivian Lake Trailhead Diamond Lake Thielsen View Broken Arrow Campgrounds Castle Creek Trailhead Skimmerhorn Trailhead Fish Lake Trailhead Beaver Swamp Trailhead Acker Divide Trailhead



Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting

