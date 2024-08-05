Brush fire prompts Level 2 evacuations just south of Eugene

A brush fire has prompted Level 2 — BE SET — evacuations near the community of Goshen, just south of Eugene. The affected area is between I-5 and Hideaway Hills and between Dillard and Hampton Roads, according to the Lane County Sheriff.

The notice was issued at 1:15 p.m. on Monday.

Aerial resources are being used to attack the blaze. Lane Electric Co-op reports several power outages in the area. Radio traffic indicates power was shut off as a precautionary measure.

Smoke from the fire has periodically blown across I-5, according to an ODOT traffic camera in the area. The highway remains open, although Exit 186 for Dillard Road is closed, according to ODOT's TripCheck website. Several local roads in the area, including Oregon Hwy 99, are closed.

According to the state of Oregon's wildfire website, an estimated 153 people live in the area currently under Level 2 evacuations.

This story will be updated.