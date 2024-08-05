© 2024 KLCC

Brush fire prompts Level 2 evacuations just south of Eugene

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published August 5, 2024 at 1:33 PM PDT
Areas between I-5 and Hideaway Hills and between Hampton and Ricketts
Lane County Sheriff
Level 2 — BE SET — evacuations have been issued for "areas between I-5 and Hideaway Hills and between Ricketts and Hampton."

A brush fire has prompted Level 2 — BE SET — evacuations near the community of Goshen, just south of Eugene. The affected area is between I-5 and Hideaway Hills and between Dillard and Hampton Roads, according to the Lane County Sheriff.

The notice was issued at 1:15 p.m. on Monday.

Aerial resources are being used to attack the blaze. Lane Electric Co-op reports several power outages in the area. Radio traffic indicates power was shut off as a precautionary measure.

Smoke from the fire has periodically blown across I-5, according to an ODOT traffic camera in the area. The highway remains open, although Exit 186 for Dillard Road is closed, according to ODOT's TripCheck website. Several local roads in the area, including Oregon Hwy 99, are closed.

According to the state of Oregon's wildfire website, an estimated 153 people live in the area currently under Level 2 evacuations.

This story will be updated.
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December 2018 and became News Director in March 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including "Morning Edition" and "All Things Considered."
