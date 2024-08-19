Firefighters increase containment of Oregon forest fires after weekend rain

Fire officials say the rains over the weekend have helped them make progress on Oregon’s forest fires, reducing heat and dampening potential fuels.

Jamie Rickard is Operations Chief for the Willamette Complex North fires, which includes the Pyramid fire, burning in the Middle Santiam Wilderness and the Ore Fire, about seven miles Northeast of Blue River.

In a briefing Monday she said crews have taken advantage of the lower temperatures and humidity.

“Containment is slowly inching up on the Pyramid (fire),” she said. “We still have a couple areas where crews are really getting in there working and plan to slowly keep upping that containment.”

On Monday the Ore Fire was 14% contained and had burned more than 3,100 acres.

The Pyramid Fire was 76% contained and has burned 1,300 acres.

Fire officials have re-opened some areas that were closed. A list of forest closure is available on the US Forest Service's website.

The Dixon Fire, which is burning near the community of Tiller, is now 47% contained. The nearly 2,000 acre fire burned at least one structure and threatened dozens of homes.

Firefighters are continuing to find and douse hot spots and are trying to install water bars to prevent soil erosion during future rains. Oregon firefighters have also recently been joined by several support teams from other states, most recently a team from Hawaii.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has significantly downgraded evacuation levels for the Dixon Fire as conditions have improved. There are no areas under a level 2, or level 3 evacuation notice. Some areas including Crume Ranch Lane, Devil’s Knob Road and residents on the North side of Tiller Trail highway are under a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation notice. An up-to-date map is available on the sheriff’s website.

Crews were also able to increase containment on the Willamette Complex South – seven lightning fires that have burned more than 13,000 acres.

While the rain has temporarily reduced heat, it also increased the risk of falling trees, which could endanger firefighters. According to a Monday Willamette South update, crews are doing what they can to assess and remove hazards.

The weather is expected to be both warmer and drier over the next few days.

Three of Willamette Complex fires, 217, Tire Mountain and McKinley, are 100% contained. The Coffeepot Fire, which is nearly 6,200 acres is 71% contained and the Chalk Fire, which is nearly 5,700 acres is 57% contained.

The Moss Mountain and 208 Fires, which are two of the smaller fires in the complex, are 0% contained.

