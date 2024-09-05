Eugene Springfield Fire puts out several blazes over 24 hours

Eugene Springfield Fire responded to several fires in a 24-hour period this week.

Wednesday afternoon, as temperatures hovered around 90°, crews put out a grass fire off the Fern Ridge bike path behind the west Eugene Target. Firefighters were called to the area at 4:23 p.m. after reports of a person lighting a fire near the bike path.

When crews responded, they found a fast-moving fire along the path, prompting a call for additional resources and water. ESF says the fire was stopped at about one acre and the cause is under investigation.

The previous night, Tuesday at 11:49 p.m., ESF responded to a brush fire near Hwy 99 and Bethel Drive that injured one person and threatened a business. The fire was reported to be moving quickly through blackberry bushes. Crews discovered a tent with two people inside who could not escape through the front of the tent. The Engine 7 captain cut an exit through back of the tent to get them out. One person was taken to the hospital. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Just eight minutes later, crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 3000 block of West 15th Ave. The fire, that was reported to be in the ceiling of a bathroom area, was quickly contained.

At 2:07 a.m. Wednesday firefighters responded to, and quickly put out, a fire in the trees at Hwy 99 and Barger Drive. The ESF Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating that fire.