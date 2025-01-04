Trestle collapse sends freight train into river

A railroad trestle in Corvallis collapsed Saturday afternoon, sending one freight car into the Marys River. Another freight car was partially submerged, according to photos from the scene.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened just after noon, according to Corvallis Police. The trestle is near Avery Park, just south of downtown Corvallis.

The train was operated by Portland and Western Railroad and was carrying "agricultural materials," according to a news release. Containment booms were deployed "to filter any potentially leaked materials," according to the press release.

The tracks that cross the trestle carry primarily local freight traffic, operating at low speeds. No passenger trains use the structure.