© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trestle collapse sends freight train into river

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published January 4, 2025 at 8:11 PM PST
A freight train partially in a river. A collapsed trestle is in pieces.
Corvallis Police
Corvallis Police said no one was injured when a railroad trestle collapsed while a train was crossing it on Saturday.

A railroad trestle in Corvallis collapsed Saturday afternoon, sending one freight car into the Marys River. Another freight car was partially submerged, according to photos from the scene.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened just after noon, according to Corvallis Police. The trestle is near Avery Park, just south of downtown Corvallis.

The train was operated by Portland and Western Railroad and was carrying "agricultural materials," according to a news release. Containment booms were deployed "to filter any potentially leaked materials," according to the press release.

The tracks that cross the trestle carry primarily local freight traffic, operating at low speeds. No passenger trains use the structure.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents CorvallisCorvallis Police DepartmentPortland & Western RailroadMarys River
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December 2018 and became News Director in March 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman