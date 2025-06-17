Alder Springs Fire forces evacuations in Jefferson and Deschutes counties

A fire that started Monday morning on Crooked River National Grassland in southern Jefferson County was burning an estimated 2,500 acres as of Tuesday morning.

The Alder Springs Fire was burning grass and brush in steep terrain northwest of Terrebonne, on both sides of the Deschutes River. Investigators said Tuesday the fire was human-caused.

More than 2,600 nearby residents were under Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders. There are also Level 2 (Be Set) evacuations in the area. An area of Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuations stretched south across the Deschutes County line. An estimated 200 homes were threatened by the fire.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act to send in extra firefighting resources.

An evacuation point was set up at Highland Baptist Church in Redmond, and a large animal shelter is in place at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

Gabriel Fabiano helped set up the Highland Baptist Church on Monday. What was supposed to be a temporary shelter opened its doors at 6:15 p.m.

Fabiano is the community disaster program manager for the American Red Cross. He said after conversations with Deschutes and Jefferson County emergency managers, “We decided that we should open it up as an overnight shelter.”

He said the shelter will remain open as long as it’s needed.

At midday on Tuesday, Fabiano said there were 40 to 50 people and 20 to 30 pets at the shelter. He expected that number to double, based on evacuation zones at the time.

Dustin Howlett evacuated with his family and neighbors from Chandler Ridge in Crooked River Ranch on Monday night. Family and neighbors were parked behind the Highland Baptist church, right alongside his neighbor.

Howlett, 42, said when they got the Level 2 evacuation notice, they started packing. By the time they received the Level 3 notice, they were packed and ready to go.

Neighbors were active on their group text thread, making sure everyone was aware.

“Everybody on Chandler Ridge looks out for everyone on Chandler Ridge,” Howlett said. “So we made sure all the neighbors were good, made sure if there’s any elderly that they were taking care of.”

With all the detours, traffic and crashes on the road, the drive from their home to the evacuation center in Redmond took about 45 minutes to an hour. Normally, he said it would have been about an 18-minute drive.

The Howletts made it out with their family members, including pets. At the shelter, he said they were “all just trying to stay calm, relax, and pass the time with a good company.”

Elsewhere in Oregon, two other large wildfires have been burning since last week. The Rowena Fire near The Dalles has burned more than 3,500 acres and destroyed at least 56 homes. The Ferry Fire in Sherman County was last estimated at about 10,500 acres. Crews made progress fighting both fires over the weekend and all Level 3 evacuation orders have been downgraded. The perimeter of the Rowena Fire was listed Tuesday at 37% contained; the Ferry Fire perimeter was 85% contained.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

