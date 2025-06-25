© 2025 KLCC

California man rescued after fall at Toketee Falls

KLCC
Published June 25, 2025 at 3:28 PM PDT
Provided by Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Rescuers had to use a rope system to extricate the man from where he'd fallen on the rocks at Toketee Falls.

A California man was rescued after falling at Toketee Falls Monday in the Umpqua National Forest east of Roseburg.

The Douglas County Sheriff's office says the man and a group of friends visited the falls and crossed over the chain link safety fence. They took turns jumping off a cliff into the water pool and at one point 20-year-old Nicholas Foy of Newbury Park, California slipped and fell about 40 feet onto rocks below, hitting his head.

Several first responders helped Douglas County Search and rescue in retrieving Foy. He was finally extricated with the use of a rope system. He was airlifted to Peacehealth Medical Center in Springfield on a helicopter.
