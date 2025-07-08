Woman rescued on July 3 after nearly drowning in Willamette River in Eugene has died

A Eugene woman who nearly drowned in the Willamette River last week has died. According to the Register Guard, Amy Hastie died after being taken to the hospital on the evening of July 3.

Hastie was rescued by Eugene Springfield Fire crews after she lost her floatie in the river and was struggling in the water.

An unhoused person was performing CPR on her when ESF crews arrived. ESF is trying to find that unhoused person to thank them.

Hastie's sister has set up a GoFundMe to help with Hastie's cremation and memorial service. And to help move Hastie's 4-year old daughter to Klamath Falls where her sister lives.

After that incident, ESF put out a caution for people floating the local rivers not to use inappropriate flotation devices that are meant for swimming pools. And to wear a life vest.

ESF said, "not only do these choices put your life at risk, they deplete several fire crews during the same time of day that fire risk is highest".

