Fire crews respond to series of suspicious fires along Eugene bike path

KLCC
Published July 14, 2025 at 6:37 AM PDT
Charred tree stumps and undergrowth.
Eugene Springfield Fire

Eugene Springfield Fire responded to three suspicious brush fires early Monday along a 1-mile stretch of the East Bank Bike Path.

The first fire was reported near Goodpasture Island Road just before 1 a.m. Two more were found near Marist High School around 2 a.m., including a 100-by-50-foot blaze and a smaller fire nearby.

Multiple fire units and Eugene Police responded. The fires were contained, and the cause remains under investigation.
